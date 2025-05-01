Which one of the following statements is consistent with a nativist view of language development?
A
Language is learned entirely through imitation and reinforcement from caregivers.
B
Children are born with an innate ability to acquire language due to a universal grammar.
C
Social interaction is the primary driver of language acquisition in children.
D
Children develop language skills only after formal instruction in school.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nativist perspective on language development, which posits that children are born with an innate biological capacity to acquire language.
Recognize that according to nativists, this innate ability is often described as a 'universal grammar,' a set of structural rules common to all languages that children are naturally equipped to learn.
Compare the given statements to the nativist view: the statement that 'Children are born with an innate ability to acquire language due to a universal grammar' aligns with this perspective.
Note that other statements, such as language being learned entirely through imitation and reinforcement, or social interaction being the primary driver, reflect alternative theories like behaviorism or social interactionist views, not nativism.
Conclude that the statement consistent with the nativist view is the one emphasizing an innate, biological basis for language acquisition rather than learning solely from the environment or instruction.
