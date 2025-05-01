Which of the following statements about language impairment is correct?
A
Children with language impairment typically outgrow all symptoms by age three without intervention.
B
Language impairment affects only expressive language and never receptive language.
C
Language impairment always results from hearing loss or intellectual disability.
D
Specific language impairment can occur in children who have normal intelligence and no obvious sensory deficits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of language impairment: it refers to difficulties in acquiring and using language due to problems with comprehension or production, not necessarily linked to other disabilities.
Evaluate the first statement: consider whether children typically outgrow language impairment symptoms by age three without intervention, and recall research findings on persistence of symptoms.
Analyze the second statement: distinguish between expressive language (speaking) and receptive language (understanding), and recognize that language impairment can affect either or both.
Examine the third statement: assess whether language impairment is always caused by hearing loss or intellectual disability, or if it can occur independently.
Confirm the correct statement: specific language impairment (SLI) can occur in children who have normal intelligence and no obvious sensory deficits, meaning it is a distinct condition not caused by other impairments.
Watch next
Master Distinguishing Speech Sounds with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah