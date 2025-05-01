Which of the following statements about the role of social interaction in language development is true?
A
Children can fully develop complex language abilities without any exposure to social interaction.
B
Social interaction provides essential opportunities for children to practice and acquire language skills.
C
Social interaction has little to no influence on the development of a child's language abilities.
D
Language development occurs at the same rate regardless of the amount of social interaction a child experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of social interaction in language development by reviewing key psychological theories, such as Vygotsky's social development theory, which emphasizes the importance of social interaction in cognitive and language growth.
Step 2: Recognize that language acquisition is not just a biological process but also a social one, where children learn language through communication and interaction with caregivers and peers.
Step 3: Evaluate the statements by comparing them to empirical research findings that show children deprived of social interaction often experience delays or deficits in language development.
Step 4: Identify that the statement 'Social interaction provides essential opportunities for children to practice and acquire language skills' aligns with the consensus in developmental psychology and language acquisition studies.
Step 5: Conclude that social interaction is crucial for language development because it offers the necessary context and practice for children to develop complex language abilities, making the correct statement the one emphasizing the essential role of social interaction.
Watch next
Master Distinguishing Speech Sounds with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah