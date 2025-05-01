apply grammatical rules too broadly to irregular cases
B
lack exposure to language in early childhood
C
imitate adult speech without understanding grammar
D
have difficulty producing any grammatical forms
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of overregularization in language development, which refers to when children apply regular grammatical rules to words that are exceptions or irregular forms.
Recognize that overregularization is a sign that children are learning and internalizing grammatical rules rather than just memorizing words or imitating speech.
Analyze each option by comparing it to the definition of overregularization: whether it involves applying rules too broadly, lack of exposure, imitation without understanding, or difficulty producing grammar.
Identify that the correct explanation involves children applying grammatical rules too broadly, such as saying "goed" instead of "went," which shows they are generalizing rules beyond their proper use.
Conclude that overregularization occurs because children apply grammatical rules too broadly to irregular cases, demonstrating their active learning process in language acquisition.
