Which statement by a 17-month-old best represents telegraphic speech?
A
Go
B
I want to go outside
C
Doggy
D
Doggy go
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that telegraphic speech is a stage in early language development where toddlers use two-word combinations that resemble telegrams, typically omitting smaller grammatical words and focusing on key content words.
Identify that telegraphic speech usually consists of simple two-word phrases that convey meaning efficiently, such as 'Doggy go' or 'Want juice', rather than single words or full sentences.
Evaluate each option: 'Go' is a single word, 'I want to go outside' is a full sentence with grammatical structure, 'Doggy' is a single word, and 'Doggy go' is a two-word phrase that fits the telegraphic speech pattern.
Recognize that 'Doggy go' best represents telegraphic speech because it combines two meaningful words without extra grammatical elements, reflecting how toddlers communicate at this stage.
Conclude that the statement 'Doggy go' is the best example of telegraphic speech among the given options.
Watch next
Master Distinguishing Speech Sounds with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah