Which of the following is involved in the process of learning language?
A
Visual-spatial reasoning
B
Motor coordination
C
Olfactory perception
D
Phonological processing
Understand that language learning primarily involves processing sounds and speech patterns, which is known as phonological processing.
Recognize that visual-spatial reasoning relates to understanding visual and spatial relationships, which is more relevant to tasks like reading maps or solving puzzles, not directly to language learning.
Note that motor coordination involves controlling body movements, which is important for speech production but not the core process of learning language itself.
Acknowledge that olfactory perception is related to the sense of smell and does not play a role in language acquisition.
Conclude that phonological processing, which involves recognizing and manipulating the sound structures of language, is the key cognitive process involved in learning language.
