The phonological processor allows us to do which of the following?
A
Understand the meaning of words and sentences
B
Produce written language
C
Identify and manipulate the sounds of spoken language
D
Recall visual images
1
Step 1: Understand what the phonological processor refers to in cognitive psychology. It is a component of the working memory system that deals specifically with the sounds of language.
Step 2: Recognize that the phonological processor is responsible for processing and manipulating phonemes, which are the smallest units of sound in spoken language.
Step 3: Differentiate the phonological processor's function from other language-related processes, such as understanding meaning (semantic processing) or producing written language (orthographic processing).
Step 4: Identify that the phonological processor enables us to identify, store, and manipulate the sounds of spoken language, which is essential for tasks like decoding words and phonological awareness.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, the correct function of the phonological processor is to 'Identify and manipulate the sounds of spoken language.'
