Which of the following is an example of a behavior that may indicate problems with language comprehension?
A
Using a large and varied vocabulary
B
Having difficulty understanding questions
C
Speaking in long, complex sentences
D
Frequently not following spoken directions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of language comprehension, which refers to the ability to understand spoken or written language, including vocabulary, sentence structure, and meaning.
Step 2: Identify behaviors that reflect difficulties in language comprehension, such as trouble understanding questions or not following spoken directions, because these require processing and interpreting language input.
Step 3: Recognize that using a large and varied vocabulary or speaking in long, complex sentences are examples of language production skills, not comprehension problems.
Step 4: Compare each behavior option to the definition of language comprehension to determine which indicate comprehension difficulties.
Step 5: Conclude that behaviors like 'having difficulty understanding questions' and 'frequently not following spoken directions' are examples of problems with language comprehension.
