Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
5. Consciousness and Sleep
Sleep
Multiple Choice
Select the answer choice that correctly defines the EEG feature.
A
Beta waves: lowest frequency & highest amplitude.
B
Sleep spindles: very high amplitude.
C
K complex: very high frequency.
D
Delta waves: lowest frequency & highest amplitude.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah GordilsStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice