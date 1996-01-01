Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Consciousness
Depressants (alcohol, barbituates, opioids)
What causes opioid addiction, and why is it so tough to combat? - Mike Davis
by TED-Ed
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Alcohol Consumption: Our Physiological and Neurological Responses
by Demystifying Medicine McMaster
3 views
Hide transcripts
Alcohol Dependence & Withdrawal
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
3 views
Hide transcripts
How does alcohol make you drunk? - Judy Grisel
by TED-Ed
4 views
Hide transcripts
Barbiturates and Benzodiazepines
by PhysioPathoPharmaco
2 views
Hide transcripts
Altered States: Crash Course Psychology #10
by CrashCourse
3 views
Hide transcripts
What causes opioid addiction, and why is it so tough to combat? - Mike Davis
by TED-Ed
2 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Opioids
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
3 views
Hide transcripts
Opioid Mechanism of Action
by PhysioPathoPharmaco
3 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.