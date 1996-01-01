Psychology
Recent Channels
Psychology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
4. Consciousness
Stimulants
2-Minute Neuroscience: Nicotine
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
2 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
What Happens With Cocaine Abuse
by Addiction Central
2 views
Hide transcripts
What you need to know about cocaine
by Demystifying Medicine McMaster
2 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Caffeine
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
6 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Amphetamine
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
3 views
Hide transcripts
Amphetamine
by Bear Explanations
2 views
Hide transcripts
How do cigarettes affect the body? - Krishna Sudhir
by TED-Ed
3 views
Hide transcripts
2-Minute Neuroscience: Nicotine
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
2 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.