Which of the following is true about the effects of alcohol on sleep?
A
Alcohol can initially help people fall asleep faster but often disrupts the later stages of sleep, leading to poorer sleep quality.
B
Alcohol consistently improves sleep quality throughout the entire night.
C
Alcohol increases the amount of REM sleep during the night.
D
Alcohol has no impact on sleep architecture or sleep cycles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the general effects of alcohol on sleep by reviewing how it influences sleep onset and sleep architecture.
Recognize that alcohol is a sedative that can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, which explains why it may initially help people fall asleep faster.
Learn that despite this initial sedative effect, alcohol disrupts the later stages of sleep, particularly REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, which is crucial for restorative sleep.
Note that alcohol tends to fragment sleep in the second half of the night, leading to poorer overall sleep quality and less restorative rest.
Conclude that the statement 'Alcohol can initially help people fall asleep faster but often disrupts the later stages of sleep, leading to poorer sleep quality' is true, while the other options are incorrect based on the known effects of alcohol on sleep.
