Which of the following statements best reflects current scientific understanding about the effects of sleep deprivation on organisms that require sleep?
A
Sleep deprivation only affects humans and not other animals.
B
Most creatures that need sleep can go without it indefinitely without negative effects.
C
Going without sleep is actively harmful for every creature that needs sleep.
D
There is no evidence that lack of sleep causes harm in any species.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of sleep in organisms that require it. Sleep is a biological necessity observed across many species, indicating its importance for survival and proper functioning.
Step 2: Review scientific research on sleep deprivation effects. Studies show that lack of sleep leads to negative consequences such as impaired cognitive function, weakened immune response, and even death in some animals.
Step 3: Analyze the statements given in the problem. The first statement claims sleep deprivation only affects humans, which contradicts evidence from animal studies. The second suggests creatures can go without sleep indefinitely, which is disproven by research showing harmful effects.
Step 4: Consider the third statement, which says going without sleep is actively harmful for every creature that needs sleep. This aligns with scientific findings that sleep deprivation causes physiological and psychological damage across species.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement reflecting current scientific understanding is that sleep deprivation is harmful to all organisms that require sleep, making the third statement the best choice.
