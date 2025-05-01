In the context of sleep research, what is the term for the ability to respond quickly and accurately with little penalty in reaction time?
A
Response flexibility
B
Sleep latency
C
Psychomotor vigilance
D
Vigilance
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about sleep research and the ability to respond quickly and accurately with minimal delay in reaction time.
Step 2: Review the given options: Response flexibility, Sleep latency, Psychomotor vigilance, and Vigilance.
Step 3: Define each term briefly: Response flexibility refers to the ability to adapt responses; Sleep latency is the time it takes to fall asleep; Vigilance is sustained attention over time; Psychomotor vigilance specifically measures reaction time and alertness.
Step 4: Identify that the term describing quick and accurate responses with minimal reaction time penalty is Psychomotor vigilance, which is often assessed using the Psychomotor Vigilance Task (PVT) in sleep research.
Step 5: Conclude that Psychomotor vigilance is the correct term for the ability to respond quickly and accurately with little penalty in reaction time in the context of sleep research.
