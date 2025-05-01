Which of the following statements about coronasomnia disorder is true?
A
Coronasomnia is characterized by excessive sleepiness and increased total sleep time.
B
Coronasomnia is a genetic sleep disorder that existed long before the COVID-19 pandemic.
C
Coronasomnia refers to sleep disturbances that have emerged or worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic due to stress and lifestyle changes.
D
Coronasomnia only affects individuals who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'coronasomnia' by breaking it down. 'Corona' refers to the coronavirus pandemic, and 'somnia' relates to sleep, indicating a sleep-related issue connected to the pandemic.
Step 2: Recognize that coronasomnia is not a genetic disorder but rather a situational or stress-related sleep disturbance that has emerged or worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Step 3: Identify the key features of coronasomnia, which include difficulties falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing restful sleep, often due to increased stress, anxiety, and lifestyle changes during the pandemic.
Step 4: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to the characteristics of coronasomnia: it is not about excessive sleepiness or increased total sleep time, nor is it limited to hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one describing coronasomnia as sleep disturbances emerging or worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic due to stress and lifestyle changes.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah