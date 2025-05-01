A client begins snoring and is sleeping lightly. The stage of sleep is:
A
REM sleep
B
Stage 2 (NREM) sleep
C
Stage 4 (NREM) sleep
D
Stage 1 (NREM) sleep
1
Understand the characteristics of each sleep stage: REM sleep is associated with rapid eye movement and vivid dreaming, while NREM sleep is divided into stages 1 through 4, with varying depth of sleep.
Recall that snoring typically occurs during NREM sleep, especially in the deeper stages, because the muscles of the throat relax and partially block the airway.
Note that light sleep is usually associated with the earlier stages of NREM sleep (Stage 1 and Stage 2), whereas deeper sleep occurs in Stages 3 and 4.
Since the client is snoring and sleeping lightly, consider which stage of NREM sleep combines these features—snoring is common in Stage 2, which is a light to moderate sleep stage.
Conclude that the stage of sleep described is most consistent with Stage 2 (NREM) sleep, as it matches the presence of snoring and light sleep.
