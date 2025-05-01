Which of the following best explains why getting adequate sleep is considered an important part of physical health?
A
Sleep only affects mental health and has no impact on physical well-being.
B
Sleep helps regulate immune function and supports cellular repair processes.
C
Physical health is determined solely by diet and exercise, not by sleep.
D
Adequate sleep is only necessary for children and not for adults.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of sleep in overall health by recognizing that sleep is a biological process essential for both mental and physical well-being.
Identify that during sleep, the body undergoes important restorative functions, including the regulation of the immune system and repair of cells and tissues.
Recognize that adequate sleep supports immune function by helping the body fight off infections and maintain proper immune responses.
Acknowledge that cellular repair processes during sleep contribute to healing and maintaining the body's physical health, which is why sleep is crucial beyond just mental health.
Conclude that the best explanation for why adequate sleep is important for physical health is its role in regulating immune function and supporting cellular repair, rather than being limited to mental health or only relevant for certain age groups.
