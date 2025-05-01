A dulled, drowsy, trance-like condition while driving is known as which of the following?
A
Highway hypnosis
B
REM rebound
C
Sleep apnea
D
Narcolepsy
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about identifying a specific psychological or physiological state experienced while driving.
Step 2: Review the definitions of each option: REM rebound refers to increased REM sleep after deprivation; Sleep apnea is a disorder characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep; Narcolepsy is a neurological disorder causing sudden sleep attacks.
Step 3: Recognize that the question describes a dulled, drowsy, trance-like condition specifically occurring during driving, which is a unique phenomenon.
Step 4: Recall that 'Highway hypnosis' is the term used to describe this trance-like state where a driver may be unaware of their surroundings despite being awake.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term matching the description is 'Highway hypnosis' based on the definitions and context.
