In classical conditioning, which process occurs when a conditioned response decreases and eventually disappears?
A
Generalization
B
Extinction
C
Spontaneous recovery
D
Acquisition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: Acquisition is the initial learning phase where the conditioned stimulus (CS) is paired with the unconditioned stimulus (US) to elicit a conditioned response (CR).
Generalization occurs when stimuli similar to the conditioned stimulus also elicit the conditioned response, showing that the response is not limited to the original CS.
Extinction is the process where the conditioned response decreases and eventually disappears because the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus.
Spontaneous recovery refers to the reappearance of the conditioned response after a rest period following extinction, without any new learning trials.
Identify that the process described in the problem—where the conditioned response decreases and disappears—is extinction, as it directly involves the weakening of the learned association.
