In classical conditioning, what is the process called when a conditioned stimulus loses its ability to elicit the conditioned response and becomes neutral again?
A
Spontaneous recovery
B
Extinction
C
Generalization
D
Acquisition
1
Understand the key terms in classical conditioning: the conditioned stimulus (CS) is a previously neutral stimulus that, after association with an unconditioned stimulus (US), elicits a conditioned response (CR).
Recognize that the process in question involves the conditioned stimulus losing its ability to trigger the conditioned response.
Recall that this process occurs when the conditioned stimulus is repeatedly presented without the unconditioned stimulus, leading to a decrease in the conditioned response.
Identify this process as 'Extinction,' which means the weakening and eventual disappearance of the conditioned response due to the absence of reinforcement.
Differentiate extinction from other terms: 'Spontaneous recovery' is the reappearance of the conditioned response after a rest period; 'Generalization' is responding to stimuli similar to the CS; 'Acquisition' is the initial learning phase where the CS and US are paired.
