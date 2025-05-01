Which of the following statements about Ivan Pavlov is true?
A
Ivan Pavlov was primarily known for his work on cognitive development.
B
Ivan Pavlov's research focused on human memory and forgetting.
C
Ivan Pavlov developed the theory of operant conditioning.
D
Ivan Pavlov discovered classical conditioning through experiments with dogs.
1
Step 1: Understand who Ivan Pavlov was in the context of psychology. He was a Russian physiologist known for his work on learning processes, particularly classical conditioning.
Step 2: Review the key concepts associated with Pavlov. Classical conditioning involves learning through association, where a neutral stimulus becomes associated with a meaningful stimulus, eliciting a conditioned response.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to Pavlov's known contributions. For example, cognitive development is primarily associated with Jean Piaget, not Pavlov.
Step 4: Recognize that operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences (rewards and punishments), was developed by B.F. Skinner, not Pavlov.
Step 5: Confirm that Pavlov's famous experiments involved dogs, where he demonstrated that a neutral stimulus (like a bell) could elicit salivation after being paired repeatedly with food, illustrating classical conditioning.
