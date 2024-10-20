An unlearned, involuntary response, such as salivating when presented with food, is
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
- Multiple Choice987views
- Multiple Choice
A stimulus that has no effect on the desired response is a(n) _____ stimulus.646views
- Multiple Choice
When a previously neutral stimulus, through repeated pairing with the unconditioned stimulus, begins to cause the same kind of reflexive response, the neutral stimulus has become1060views3rank
- Multiple Choice
For classical conditioning to be effective, the conditioned stimulus must be459views1rank
- Multiple Choice
When Pavlov stopped giving the dogs food after the real conditioned stimulus, they stopped salivating to the sound of the ticking. This is called493views
- Multiple Choice
Without the _____, higher-order conditioning would be difficult to maintain and would gradually fade away.409views
- Multiple Choice
A naturally occurring stimulus that leads to an involuntary (reflex) response is a(n)1433views3rank
- Multiple Choice
In his classical conditioning experiment, Pavlov's dogs were conditioned to salivate when they944views
- Multiple Choice
_____ is the disappearance or weakening of a learned response following the removal or absence of the unconditioned stimulus (in classical conditioning) or the removal of a reinforcer (in operant conditioning).719views
- Multiple Choice
_____ pioneered the empirical study of the basic principles of classical conditioning.404views
- Multiple Choice
_____ is the classical conditioning of a reflex response or emotion by watching the reaction of another person.479views
- Multiple Choice
The response that is given to the conditioned stimulus is not usually quite as strong as the original unconditioned response534views
- Multiple Choice
After a lengthy period during which the unconditioned stimulus was not applied, Pavlov's dogs stopped responding to the metronome. If a weaker conditioned response to the metronome occurred at some point after this, it would be a demonstration of383views
- Multiple Choice
Pavlov's dogs exhibited stimulus discrimination when they761views
- Multiple Choice
The term extinction may be misleading, because1007views