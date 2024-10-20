Four-year-old Joshua reacts with anxiety to the sound of thunder. A chair slides across the wooden floor, making a sound similar to thunder. Joshua reacts with some slight anxiety. This is an example of
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
Whenever you take a shower in your bathroom at home, the water in the shower turns icy cold just as the toilet in another bathroom is flushed, causing you to cringe. After several such experiences, you find that you tend to cringe whenever you hear a toilet flush, even when you are not in the shower. In this example of classical conditioning, what is the unconditioned stimulus?
At the end of the first day of kindergarten and the entire week thereafter, Jeremiah's teacher exclaimed, 'You may all leave' just after the sounding of a loud bell. On the first day of the second week of school, Jeremiah immediately left the room just as the school bell rang, without any notice from his teacher. In this example, what is the conditioned response?
Dr. Rubio is conducting an experiment in classical conditioning. Shortly after playing music, she places a loaf of bread on the window sill outside her office window. After doing this a number of times, she notices that now, just as she begins to play her music, several birds fly to her window even before she presents the bread. In this example, what is the conditioned stimulus?
Khalila decided to try a new dish consisting of rice and tomatoes just as she was coming down with the flu. Now, every time she sees rice or tomatoes, she gets sick to her stomach. In this example, Khalila's experience of nausea at the sight of rice or tomatoes exhibits a(n)
Theo gets excited whenever he finds a quarter lying on the ground outside. While walking home from school one day, Theo noticed a shiny round object lying on the sidewalk and became very excited. He soon realized that the object was a bottle cap and his excitement quickly dissipated. Which of the following concepts is demonstrated in this example?
Shortly after eating a piece of his great aunt's famous coconut cake, which he has had many times, Amad became very nauseous. Now, whenever his great aunt offers him a piece of cake, Amad quickly declines. Which of the following concepts best explains Amad's change in behavior?
Voluntary behavior, to Skinner, was _____ behavior.
_____ was one of the first researchers to look at the laws involved in learning voluntary responses.
The heart of operant conditioning is the effect of _________ on behavior.
The behavior of infants and animals can be easily reinforced using
_____ reinforcement is more resistant to extinction than _____ reinforcement.
The law of effect states if an action is followed by a pleasurable consequence, the action is likely to
Small steps in behavior that are reinforced, one after the other, to create a particular goal behavior are known as
Following a response with the removal of something unpleasant is called