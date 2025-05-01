In classical conditioning, the learned reaction to a previously neutral stimulus is called the:
A
unconditioned stimulus
B
conditioned stimulus
C
unconditioned response
D
conditioned response
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in classical conditioning. The unconditioned stimulus (US) naturally triggers a response without prior learning, while the unconditioned response (UR) is the automatic reaction to the US.
Step 2: Recognize that the conditioned stimulus (CS) is originally a neutral stimulus that, after being paired repeatedly with the unconditioned stimulus, begins to elicit a response.
Step 3: Identify that the learned reaction to the conditioned stimulus is called the conditioned response (CR). This response occurs after conditioning has taken place.
Step 4: Differentiate between the unconditioned response and the conditioned response by noting that the former is natural and unlearned, while the latter is learned through association.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the learned reaction to a previously neutral stimulus (now the conditioned stimulus) is the conditioned response.
