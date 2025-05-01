Which of the following is NOT a stage in the information processing model of memory?
A
Encoding
B
Retrieval
C
Motivation
D
Storage
Step 1: Understand the information processing model of memory, which describes how information is handled in the brain through distinct stages.
Step 2: Identify the three main stages of this model: Encoding (the process of converting information into a form that can be stored), Storage (maintaining the information over time), and Retrieval (accessing the stored information when needed).
Step 3: Review the options given: Encoding, Retrieval, Motivation, and Storage.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Motivation' is not a stage in the information processing model of memory; rather, it is a psychological concept related to the reasons behind behavior and learning.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Motivation' because it does not fit within the three core stages of memory processing.
