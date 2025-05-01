In the context of the Information Processing Model, what is the term for information from prior learning that helps a person understand new ideas?
A
Encoding specificity
B
Schema
C
Retrieval cue
D
Sensory memory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Information Processing Model explains how humans perceive, process, store, and retrieve information.
Recognize that prior knowledge or experiences stored in memory influence how new information is understood and interpreted.
Identify that the term describing this prior knowledge framework that helps organize and interpret new information is called a 'Schema'.
Differentiate 'Schema' from other terms: 'Encoding specificity' relates to memory retrieval conditions, 'Retrieval cue' is a prompt that aids recall, and 'Sensory memory' is the initial stage of memory processing.
Conclude that 'Schema' is the correct term for information from prior learning that helps a person understand new ideas within the Information Processing Model.
