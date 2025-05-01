Which statement best describes the information processing model in psychology?
A
It focuses exclusively on observable behaviors and ignores mental processes.
B
It proposes that intelligence is a fixed trait determined at birth.
C
It suggests that behavior is solely determined by unconscious drives.
D
It compares human cognition to the way computers encode, store, and retrieve information.
1
Understand that the information processing model in psychology is a framework used to explain how humans think, learn, and remember information.
Recognize that this model likens human cognition to the operations of a computer, emphasizing processes such as encoding (inputting information), storage (maintaining information), and retrieval (accessing information).
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core idea of the information processing model: it does not focus exclusively on observable behaviors, nor does it ignore mental processes.
Note that the model does not propose intelligence as a fixed trait determined at birth, nor does it suggest behavior is solely driven by unconscious forces.
Conclude that the best description is the one that highlights the comparison between human cognition and computer functions, specifically encoding, storing, and retrieving information.
