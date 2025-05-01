Which of the following statements is NOT true about the information-processing view of memory?
A
Information-processing models compare the mind to a computer in terms of how information is handled.
B
The information-processing model suggests that memory is a single, undivided system without separate stages.
C
Memory is often described as involving encoding, storage, and retrieval processes.
D
Sensory memory, short-term memory, and long-term memory are considered distinct stages in the model.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the information-processing view of memory, which conceptualizes memory as a system that processes information in stages, similar to how a computer handles data.
Step 2: Identify the key components of this model: encoding (the process of taking in information), storage (maintaining information over time), and retrieval (accessing stored information when needed).
Step 3: Recognize that the model divides memory into distinct stages: sensory memory (brief initial recording of sensory information), short-term memory (temporary holding and manipulation of information), and long-term memory (relatively permanent storage).
Step 4: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to these core principles. The statement claiming memory is a single, undivided system without separate stages contradicts the model's fundamental idea of distinct stages.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about memory being a single, undivided system is NOT true according to the information-processing view, while the other statements accurately reflect the model.
