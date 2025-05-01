Multiple Choice
Which of the following research questions is best addressed by an experiment?
Dr. Anderson studies how married couples deal with conflicts. She plans to bring couples into her lab and leave them alone while they discuss 3 topics that they commonly disagree about. Dr. Anderson will be filming these discussions and then coding the behaviors of each couple. What research method is being described here?