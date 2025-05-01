Which of the following research designs allows researchers to draw cause and effect conclusions?
A
Naturalistic observation
B
Case study
C
Correlational design
D
Experimental design
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each research design. Naturalistic observation involves observing subjects in their natural environment without manipulation, which helps describe behavior but does not establish causality.
Step 2: Recognize that a case study is an in-depth analysis of a single individual or group, providing detailed information but lacking the control needed to determine cause and effect.
Step 3: Know that correlational design examines the relationship between two variables to see if they are associated, but correlation does not imply causation because it cannot rule out other factors.
Step 4: Identify that an experimental design involves the manipulation of an independent variable and the control of extraneous variables to observe the effect on a dependent variable, which allows for causal conclusions.
Step 5: Conclude that because experimental design includes controlled manipulation and random assignment, it is the only design among the options that permits researchers to draw cause and effect conclusions.
