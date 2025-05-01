Which of the following research designs allows researchers to draw cause-and-effect conclusions?
A
Case study
B
Naturalistic observation
C
Correlational design
D
Experimental design
1
Understand the key goal: determining cause-and-effect relationships means identifying whether one variable directly influences another.
Review each research design: Case studies provide detailed information about one individual or group but lack control over variables, so they cannot establish causality.
Naturalistic observation involves observing behavior in a natural setting without manipulation, which allows for description but not cause-and-effect conclusions due to lack of control.
Correlational designs measure the relationship between two variables but cannot determine which variable causes changes in the other, as correlation does not imply causation.
Experimental design involves manipulating an independent variable and controlling other factors to observe its effect on a dependent variable, which allows researchers to draw cause-and-effect conclusions.
