Which of the following survey questions is most likely to introduce bias into respondents' answers?
A
Don't you agree that our new campus policy is a great improvement?
B
What is your opinion about the new campus policy?
C
How often do you use campus resources?
D
How satisfied are you with the current campus facilities?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what survey question bias means. Bias in survey questions occurs when the wording or structure of a question influences respondents to answer in a particular way, rather than providing their true opinion.
Step 2: Analyze each question for potential bias. Look for leading or loaded language that might push respondents toward a specific answer.
Step 3: Identify the question with leading language. The question "Don't you agree that our new campus policy is a great improvement?" suggests a positive evaluation and nudges respondents to agree, which can bias their answers.
Step 4: Compare with other questions. The other questions are open-ended or neutral, such as "What is your opinion about the new campus policy?" which allows respondents to express their views without influence.
Step 5: Conclude that the question containing a leading phrase is most likely to introduce bias because it presupposes agreement and frames the policy positively, affecting the objectivity of responses.
