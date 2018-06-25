- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Solving Linear Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Solving Linear Equations Practice Problems
Substitute the given values of x = 6 and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
7x - 6y
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
-3w2 - 5y + 9x
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
(5w - 9x)/(4w + 11y)
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
13y/(11w - 14x)
Substitute the given values of w = -5, x = 6, and y = -2 in the expression below and evaluate.
[-(w + 4)2 - 12y]/(13 - x)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
17 • 21 + 17 • 29 = 17(21 + 29)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
(x + 12) • 1/(x + 12) = 1, where x + 12 ≠ 0
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
(12.8 - w) + 0 = 12.8 - w
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
27(x + 9) = (x + 9) • 27
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
12m • (1/m) = 12 (m • 1/m)
Write the name of the property used in the given statement.
13 + √33 is a real number
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
21(u + v)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
-37(a - b)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
-(17a - b)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
25u + 19u
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
37w - 29w
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
h + 27h
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
7w + 7w
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
9(3a - 11b + 6c)
Apply the distributive property to rewrite the given expression and simplify if necessary.
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
- 9v + 5v + 6v + v
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
- 8k + 11 - 2k + 7 + 17k
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
23(r + 2) - 17r - 39 + 10
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
25 - (6t + 18)
For the following algebraic expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
14p (5)(q)