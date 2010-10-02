- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
Angles in Standard Position: Videos & Practice Problems
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
sin 27° cos 63° + cos 27° sin 63°
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
2 sin (31° 53') cos (31° 53') - sin (63° 46')
Evaluate the following expression by using a calculator:
cos (43° 27') cos (46° 33') - sin (43° 27') sin (46° 33')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
sin 39° + sin 39° = sin 78°
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos 72° = 2 cos 36°
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos 88° = 2 cos2 44° - 1
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
2 cos (26° 47') = cos (53° 34')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
(1/3) sin 54° = sin [(1/3)(54°)]
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
tan² (42° 13') + 1 = sec² (42° 13')
Identify if the given statement is true or false using a calculator.
cos (21° + 55°) = cos 21° + cos 55°
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
sin θ = 0.74314482
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
cos θ = 0.29237166
Determine two values of θ that satisfy the given statement. Consider values that are in the interval [0°, 360°). Round your answers to the nearest degree.
tan θ = 1.60033453
A motorcycle weighing 450 lb travels - 3.8° downhill. Determine the grade resistance of the motorcycle, to the nearest lb.
The grade resistance of a 580-lb motorcycle climbing a hill is 29 lb. Determine the grade angle, to the nearest degree.
Find out the weight of a bus to the nearest integer if it is traveling on a -4° downhill grade and has a grade resistance of -281 kg.
According to Snell's law, c A/cB = sin (θA)/sin(θB) where cA is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θA is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium B. Find the speed of light in medium B if the speed of light in medium A is 2.3 x 108 m per sec and θ A = 38° and θ B = 49°.
According to Snell's law, c A/cB = sin (θA)/sin(θB) where cA is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θA is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the beam of light with the normal in medium B. Find the value of θ B if c A = 2.3 x 10 8 m per sec, c B = 1.50 x 10 8 m per sec and θ A = 90°. Round your answer to 1 decimal place.
A sag curve in a highway is characterized by its downhill and then uphill direction. It must be properly designed to provide the drivers with the necessary safe stopping distance to avoid collision with any obstruction on the road. The minimum length, L, of a sag curve, depends on the height of the car's headlights, h, the downhill grade θ1 which is negative, the uphill grade θ2 which is positive, and the safe stopping distance, S, for a particular speed limit. Moreover, L depends on the angle of inclination of the headlights, α, with respect to the horizontal.
The following formula can be used for a 55 mph speed limit:
L = ((θ2 - θ1)S2)/(200(h + S tan α)), where S < L.
Note that the units for L, h, and S should be ft and all the angles should be in degrees.
For h = 1.7 ft, α = 0.7°, θ1= -2°, θ2 = 5°, and S = 312 ft, calculate the length L to the nearest foot.
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec 241° 25'
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
tan 17.4359°
Find the value of the given trigonometric function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec 47.8237°
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
cot β = 1.3785
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
sec β = 1.5743489
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
csc β = 12.4359791
Determine the value of the acute angle β with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to 6 decimal places.
tan β = 3.1285967
Check whether the following statement is true or false.
sin 38° + sin 38° = sin 76°
For the following angle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, an obtuse, or a straight angle.
155°