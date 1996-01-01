- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Reference Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
Reference Angles Practice Problems
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cot θ = √3
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
sin θ = -1/2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cos θ = -1/√2
Is there an angle θ for which the cosine function equals 5/6 and the sine function equals 1/√3?
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
cos(θ + 180°)
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
sin(θ + 180°)
What is the sign of the given expression if θ is in the interval (180°, 270°)?
tan(-θ)
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
150°
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
cos θ = -(√3)/2
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
csc θ = -√2