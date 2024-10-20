Given the parametric equations ﻿ x = 17 cos ⁡ ( t ) x=17\cos(t) x=17cos(t)﻿ and ﻿ y = 17 sin ⁡ ( t ) y=17\sin(t) y=17sin(t)﻿ for ﻿ t t t﻿ ∈ \in ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0,2\pi] [0,2π]﻿, graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?