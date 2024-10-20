Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the parametric equations x=17cos(t) and y=17sin(t) for t [0,2π], graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?
Given the parametric equations x=17cos(t) and y=17sin(t) for t [0,2π], graph the corresponding plane curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?