Given the following vector, ﻿ v \mathbf{v} v﻿, obtain the unit vector that aligns with the direction of ﻿ v \mathbf{v} v﻿.

﻿ v = 3 i + 4 k \mathbf{v}=3\mathbf{i}+4\mathbf{k} v=3i+4k﻿