Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating  t t t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of  t t t.

 x = 4 sin ⁡ t , y = 4 cos ⁡ t x=4\sin t,y=4\cos t x=4sint,y=4cost;  0 ≤ t < 2 π 0\leq{t}\lt{2\pi} 0≤t<2π