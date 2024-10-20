Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating ﻿ t t t﻿. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve that is obtained by using arrows that correspond to the increasing values of ﻿ t t t﻿.

﻿ x = 5 + 3 cos ⁡ t , y = − 2 + 4 sin ⁡ t ; 0 ≤ t ≤ π x=5+3\cos t,y=-2+4\sin t;0\le t\le\pi x=5+3cost,y=−2+4sint;0≤t≤π﻿