According to Snell's law, c A /c B = sin (θ A )/sin(θ B ) where c A is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θ A is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium B. Find the speed of light in medium B if the speed of light in medium A is 2.3 x 108 m per sec and θ A = 38° and θ B = 49°.