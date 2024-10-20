According to Snell's law, c A /c B = sin (θ A )/sin(θ B ) where c A is the speed of light in medium A, c B is the speed of light in medium B. θ A is the angle made by the ray of light with the normal in medium A and θ B is the angle made by the beam of light with the normal in medium B. Find the value of θ B if c A = 2.3 x 10 8 m per sec, c B = 1.50 x 10 8 m per sec and θ A = 90°. Round your answer to 1 decimal place.