Given the parametric equations ﻿ x = 1 + 3 sin ⁡ ( t ) x=1+3\sin\left(t\right) x=1+3sin(t)﻿ and ﻿ y = − 2 + 3 cos ⁡ ( t ) y=-2+3\cos\left(t\right) y=−2+3cos(t)﻿ for ﻿ t t t﻿ ∈ \in ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2π] [0,2π]﻿, graph the corresponding curve. What is the rectangular equation of this curve?