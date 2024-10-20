Determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression using the half-angle identity.

﻿ cot ⁡ x 2 \cot\frac{x}{2} cot2x​﻿ if ﻿ tan ⁡ x = − 11 6 \tan x=-\frac{\sqrt{11}}{6} tanx=−611 ​​﻿ where ﻿ 90 ° < x < 180 ° 90\degree<x<180\degree 90°<x<180°﻿