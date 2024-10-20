A point ﻿ P ( 12 37 , − 35 37 ) P\left(\frac{12}{37},-\frac{35}{37}\right) P(3712​,−3735​)﻿ is plotted on the unit circle for a certain angle ﻿ θ \theta θ﻿. Determine the values of the trigonometric functions ﻿ sin ⁡ θ \sin\theta sinθ﻿, ﻿ cos ⁡ θ \cos\theta cosθ﻿, ﻿ tan ⁡ θ \tan\theta tanθ﻿, ﻿ cot ⁡ θ \cot\theta cotθ﻿, ﻿ sec ⁡ θ \sec\theta secθ﻿, and ﻿ csc ⁡ θ \csc\theta cscθ﻿ corresponding to this point.