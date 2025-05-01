Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function . If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
- Multiple Choice167views1rank
- Multiple Choice
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function . The blue solid line represents the function , which is the function after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for .286views
- Multiple Choice
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function . Find the domain and range of (the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of .247views
- Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
To graph the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, shift the graph of y = x² down ___ units.46views
- Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = (x + 4)² is obtained by shifting the graph of y = x² to the ___ 4 units.53views
- Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.40views
- Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.63views
- Textbook Question
Work each matching problem.
Match each equation in Column I with a description of its graph from Column II as it relates to the graph of y = x².
I II
a. y = (x - 7)² A. a translation to the left 7 units
b. y = x² - 7 B. a translation to the right 7 units
c. y = 7x² C. a translation up 7 units
d. y = (x + 7)² D. a translation down 7 units
e. y = x² + 7 E. a vertical stretching by a factor of 734views