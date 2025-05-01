The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿. The blue solid line represents the function ﻿ g ( x ) g\left(x\right) g(x)﻿, which is the function ﻿ f ( x ) f\left(x\right) f(x)﻿ after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for ﻿ g ( x ) g\left(x\right) g(x)﻿.