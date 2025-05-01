Suppose point D has coordinates . After a translation by , what is the new y-coordinate of point D?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Multiple Choice
Given triangle is mapped onto triangle , which type of transformation could map to ?
A
Translation
B
Rotation
C
Dilation
D
Reflection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a transformation maps one figure onto another by changing its position, size, or orientation.
Recall the definitions of the given transformations: Translation moves the figure without rotating or resizing it; Rotation turns the figure around a point; Reflection flips the figure over a line; Dilation changes the size of the figure while preserving shape.
Since the problem asks which transformation could map triangle \( \triangle QRS \) onto \( \triangle Q'R'S' \), consider whether the size and shape remain the same or change.
If the triangles are congruent (same size and shape) but in different positions, the transformation could be a Translation, Rotation, or Reflection.
If the triangles differ in size, then Dilation is involved. To identify the correct transformation, analyze the position, orientation, and size of \( \triangle Q'R'S' \) relative to \( \triangle QRS \).
Transformations practice set
