Given a point , what are the coordinates of its image after a reflection across the line ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose point D has coordinates . After a translation by , what is the new y-coordinate of point D?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a translation moves every point of a figure or a space by the same distance in a given direction. The translation vector here is (3, -2), meaning we move 3 units in the x-direction and -2 units in the y-direction.
The original coordinates of point D are given as (x, y). After translation, the new coordinates (x', y') are found by adding the translation vector components to the original coordinates.
Calculate the new x-coordinate by adding 3 to the original x: \(x' = x + 3\).
Calculate the new y-coordinate by adding -2 to the original y: \(y' = y + (-2)\), which simplifies to \(y' = y - 2\).
Therefore, the new y-coordinate of point D after the translation is expressed as \(y - 2\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
9
views
Multiple Choice
A triangle is rotated counterclockwise about the origin. Which rule describes the transformation of a point ?
13
views
Multiple Choice
Given the function and its image where , which transformation maps the pre-image to the image?
8
views
Multiple Choice
If a transformation moves a figure to the right on the coordinate plane, what type of translation is this?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct mapping rule for a rotation about the origin in the coordinate plane?
11
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following transformations appears to be a translation of the graph of ?
8
views
Transformations practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations