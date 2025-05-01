A triangle is rotated counterclockwise about the origin. Which rule describes the transformation of a point ?
Multiple Choice
If a transformation moves a figure to the right on the coordinate plane, what type of translation is this?
A
A vertical translation in the negative -direction
B
A horizontal translation in the negative -direction
C
A vertical translation in the positive -direction
D
A horizontal translation in the positive -direction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that translations in the coordinate plane involve shifting a figure without rotating or resizing it.
Understand that moving a figure to the right means increasing its x-coordinate values while keeping the y-coordinates the same.
Recognize that a horizontal translation affects the x-coordinate, while a vertical translation affects the y-coordinate.
Since the figure moves to the right, this corresponds to a positive change in the x-direction, which is called a horizontal translation in the positive x-direction.
Therefore, the correct description of the transformation is a horizontal translation in the positive x-direction.
