If a transformation moves a figure to the right on the coordinate plane, what type of translation is this?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Transformations
Multiple Choice
Which set of transformations is needed to graph from the parent sine function?
A
Vertical compression by , reflection over the y-axis, and vertical shift down units
B
Vertical stretch by , reflection over the y-axis, and vertical shift up units
C
Horizontal stretch by , reflection over the x-axis, and vertical shift up units
D
Vertical stretch by , reflection over the x-axis, and vertical shift up units
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent function, which is \(\sin(x)\).
Look at the coefficient in front of the sine function, which is \(-2\). The absolute value \$2\( indicates a vertical stretch by a factor of 2 because it multiplies the output values of \)\sin(x)$.
The negative sign in front of the 2 indicates a reflection over the x-axis, as it changes the sign of the output values of the sine function.
The constant term \(+3\) outside the sine function represents a vertical shift upward by 3 units, moving the entire graph up.
Combine these transformations: vertical stretch by 2, reflection over the x-axis, and vertical shift up by 3 units to obtain the graph of \(f(x) = -2\sin(x) + 3\) from the parent sine function.
