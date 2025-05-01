Triangle xyz is reflected across the x-axis, and . What are the coordinates of after the reflection?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Triangle
PQR was transformed by a reflection over the y-axis. Which of the following describes the effect of this transformation on the coordinates of each vertex?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Transformations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given segment in the plane, what is the image of segment after a -degree clockwise rotation about point ?
Point T is at . What are the coordinates of point T' after reflecting over the
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function f(x)=x−2.If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f(x). The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function f(x)after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).
The green dotted curve below is a graph of the function f(x). Find the domain and range of g(x)(the blue solid curve), which is a transformation of f(x).
Transformations practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations